A Nigerian single dad has sparked mixed reactions on social media as he proudly flaunted his four children

The kids, all girls, were born to the man by a woman who is no longer in the picture for reasons he didn't disclose

Netizens gushed over their looks and hailed him, while some remarked that they look like his siblings

It is said that being a single parent is not a life full of struggles, but a journey for the strong.

A Nigerian single dad has wowed many as he posted his four daughters on TikTok in a heartwarming video.

They were given birth to by one mother. Photo Credit: TikTok/@emibrownn

Source: UGC

The video he made showcasing the kids is a response to a netizen's comment insinuating that he is a married man.

The man declared that he is actually a single father and showed off the girls from one mum aged 15, 13, 11 and nine years.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Like a model shoot, he showed each one of them starting from the eldest to the youngest.

He didn't however say anything about their mum's whereabouts.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Joy Melody943 said:

"Wow very nice keep pushing even me single mom I never pray for that but what will I do we move."

adebiyimuah456 said:

"Almighty Allah will keep them for you , when the time to reap on them comes you will not be found wanting insha allah."

Edwin unusual said:

"Are they all from a mother? Sorry to ask the first one looks different from the rest."

Ydk_tiana05_17 said:

"Haaaaaaa and she left all dis girls for you Omo God bless you and strengthen you."

Umeh chiemerie precious said:

"I guess the first one looks like her mom... the rest got ur face."

Single dad shows off his son of 7 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a single dad had proudly shown off his son who is seven years old.

Efe disclosed that his child was born seven years ago, at a time when he and his partner were not ready to become parents. One month after giving birth to him, his partner abandoned the child with him and disappeared.

Following the lady's disappearance, Efe decided to give up his son for adoption but after much thinking, he retraced his steps. He has been raising him singlehandedly and feels so blessed to have him as son. According to Efe, the little boy is his biggest blessing.

Source: Legit.ng