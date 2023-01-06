A Nigerian man has taken to social media to announce his discovery that his children are not his

The man who is an entertainer in Akwa Ibom revealed that his wife dropped the bombshell on him on Friday, January 6

He dug deeper and found her Whatsapp chats with her boyfriend who he believes is their biological father

Soundcraft, a Nigerian live-band entertainer based in Akwa Ibom, has found out that he is not the biological father of his three children.

The heartbroken man took to Facebook to break the news earlier today, saying his wife said it to his face in the morning in the presence of their kids.

His wife dropped the bombshell earlier today. Photo Credit: Soundcraft D Ritualist

Source: Facebook

He lamented that he has been suffering all this while and sounded a note of warning that he should not be blamed if the kids are seen suffering in the future. He wrote:

"BREAKING NEWS.

"Woow Just to come to realized that I’m not the biological father of this kids.. Mandu The Nsit Atai woman said this to my face this morning infront of my kids that I’m not their biological father that she’s taking them to their real father. Neighbors around were so shocked to hear her vomit such words.

"ME:- so all this while I have been suffering in vain chai. F-GENDER.

Normally I wouldn’t have bring this here but I’m doing this publicly based on my popularity because if you see this kids suffering tomorrow, nobody should blame me because I know she can’t take the responsibilities I was taking. Only their school fees is N202k (I have backed off)

"Fear NSIT ATAI WOMEN."

In a subsequent Facebook post, he shared the Facebook profile as well as Whatsapp chats involving his wife and her boyfriend whom she saved on her phone as 'pastor's wife.'

He promised to make the DNA test results public.

Social media reactions

EkponoudimAbasi Job said:

"Who ever told you that is trying to destroy your relationship with your blood.

"No DNA on these ones...

"Be calm and continue with your sons jare."

Queen Prince Ekpenyong said:

"Please Dear, Don't Take What She Said To Heart.

"She's Only Trying To Get You Upset Knowing Fully Well How Much You Love Those Kids. You Don't Even Need A DNA Test To Prove That The Kids Are Yours, Those Kids Are Carbon Copy Of You. Ignore Her, She's Seeking For Your Attention."

Ekamma Udoh said:

"Don't let anything make u lose your relationship with this boys that are spitting image of u no matter the threat pls. Don't let those kids grow up without their father, u know the children are your, so just ignore. We women talk a lot when we are angry."

Gabriel Okonson said:

"If she said so, Get her arrested to sign undertaking that should your kids miss, she will go in for it. If she insist on the paternity of the children, she should pay for a DNA test to confirm the true state of your kids paternity. If she pays for the it and the result is in your favour, charge her to court for character assassination, falsification of your kids paternity. Etc."

Man finds out his children aren't his

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had discovered that he is not the biological father of his kids.

Henry Nwazuruahu Shield, a former Special Assistant to the Former FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed, who shared the incident on Facebook said the man in question is 57 years old.

He said the shocking discovery was made after the man did DNA tests on all the children. According to Henry, the man is being told to "be a man." Henry's post reads:

"Man is 57 years old, did DNA test for all his 5 children and none of the children was his own. He was married for 20 years. They are telling him to “be a man.” Ok."

Source: Legit.ng