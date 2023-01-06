A man has cried out in pain after his daughter opened three bottles of malt and four tins of milk for her and her sister

In a video posted by Papa Daughter, the girl named Faith mixed the milk and malt in a bowl and said it is for her sister who is unwell

The video of the man's painful cries has gone viral and made it to Instagram where it got hilarious comments from users

Instagram users are having a good laugh over the video of a girl who mixed three bottles of malt and four tins of milk.

In the video posted by Papa Daughter, the dramatic girl mixed the milk and malt in a big bowl.

The girl's dad cried after seeing the bowl of 3 bottles of malt and 4 tins of milk. Photo credit: Instagram/@papa_daughter1.

She claimed in the video that she prepared the mixture for her sister who was not feeling well, even though the bowl was before her.

Video of a girl who mixed 3 bottles of milk and 4 tins of milk

In the clip, the dad questioned the girl called Faith, asking why she opened such an amount of malt and milk at the same time.

Faith defended herself by saying she did it for her sister who needed to drink it because of her health.

The video sparked funny reactions after it was reposted by Yabaleftonline.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@mz_goldel said:

"Wahala. Three can malt and four milk. It is well… see the bowl they poured them into."

@tayomi__ commented:

"The catarrh wasn’t necessary tho."

@faith_unusual commented:

"It's the way he kept calling her name."

@andikan_bassey said:

"Just as her name says, she’s has faith in her medicine."

@adeola___xx reacted:

"Na feel at home make faith mix malt and milk."

@creamy.dency said:

"Faith in this economy. Ha! Faith fear God."

@ask.dehrine commented:

"Please allow Faith do her work please."

@u_l_o_m_a said:

"Faith was feeling at home sir."

Source: Legit.ng