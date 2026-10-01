The UK Home Office updated its Immigration Rules, outlining the conditions under which residents can sponsor an adult relative to join them in Britain

The relative being sponsored must require long-term personal care due to age, illness or disability, and that care must be unavailable or unaffordable in their home country

Sponsors are required to sign a maintenance undertaking covering up to 5 years, confirming the relative will not access public funds during their stay

The UK Home Office has updated its Immigration Rules governing the Adult Dependent Relative route, setting out the full conditions that must be met before a person in Britain can legally bring an elderly, ill, or disabled family member to live with them in the country.

The rules, published on the official UK government website, apply to relatives aged 18 and above who need a sponsor already living in the UK.

UK clarifies criteria for sponsoring elderly relatives. Photo credit: 6ABC

Source: UGC

That sponsor must be a British citizen, settled in the UK, hold protection status, or be a qualifying EEA national with permission under Appendix EU.

Who Qualifies as an Adult Dependent Relative

Only four categories of family members are eligible under this route: a parent, grandparent, son or daughter, or brother or sister of the UK-based sponsor.

The applicant must demonstrate that they require long-term personal care to carry out everyday tasks because of age, illness, or disability, and that this level of care is either unavailable or unaffordable in their current country of residence, even with financial assistance from the sponsor.

Before arriving in the UK, the relative must have obtained entry clearance as an Adult Dependent Relative.

Applicants from countries covered by the tuberculosis screening requirement must also provide a valid medical certificate confirming they do not have active pulmonary tuberculosis.

Obligations for Sponsors of Dependent Relatives

The financial demands placed on sponsors are significant. They must demonstrate, through documented evidence of income or savings, that they can fully maintain and accommodate the relative in the UK without relying on public funds.

Income evidence must generally cover the six months immediately before the application date, though different timeframes apply for self-employed sponsors or those on parental or sick leave.

Crucially, sponsors must sign a formal maintenance undertaking. Where the relative is being granted settlement, this commitment runs for five years from the date the relative arrives in the UK.

If the relative instead receives temporary permission, the undertaking covers the full duration of that permission period.

The Home Office has also made clear that if the relative accesses public funds during that period, the government may seek to recover those costs from the sponsor directly.

Where an application is approved, a relative granted settlement receives indefinite leave to remain if their sponsor holds settled status or British citizenship.

Those granted temporary permission are barred from accessing public funds but are permitted to work and study while in the UK.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng