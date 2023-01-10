A beautiful mother of four has shared her heartwarming story after getting married to the love of her life

In a trending video, she revealed that her ex told her that no man will marry her because of her four children

However, she is currently happily married to a rich man who accepted her gladly with her four children

A Nigerian mother identified as Mrs. Akakpo, has shared her excitement after getting married.

In a video, the happy lady explained that her ex had told her that no man will marry her because she already had four children.

Mum of 4 flaunts husband Photo Credit: @juneb86/TikTok

Source: UGC

In a recent development, she posted a video of her lover, while announcing that they had tried the knot.

Despite knowing about her four children, her doting lover married her. She also acknowledged that God is faithful and encouraged everyone to believe in God.

She said:

"Few years ago I had my ex tell me no man will ever marry me because I have 4 kids, 2022 a real EWE ODOGWU married me."

Social media reactions

@Bra Bennado Gh said:

"U don’t even look like u have one kid u so beautiful wish y’all the best."

@Yaa Asabea added:

"You bless hon because is not easy to get such men here even with one child kraa is not easy."

@user3105710931795 replied:

"God bless the real man."

@247nikky commented:

"That is because Man no be God, enjoy to the fullest mama and God bless the man behind your happiness."

@.@SPECIAL said:

"Omo. When the real man comes your way everything becomes beautiful Congratulations."

Watch the video below:

Lovers who met on a train marry after 20 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that woman has shared her love story with netizens after tying the knot with her husband whom she met inside a train.

Mahdee Rojo boarded a train when a young passenger walked up to her in the presence of everyone, seeking for her number. She granted his request and they began dating. However, they separated after a while and went their different ways.

"More than 20 years passed. Then one day I found Glenn on YouTube. I subscribed to his channel and he messaged me back. "No way, is this you? Call me, take a chance", the post read.

Source: Legit.ng