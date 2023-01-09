A young lady has taken to social media to celebrate motherhood as she showed off her handsome son

Attaching pictures of when she was younger, the lady revealed that she had the boy when she was just 15 years old

Social media users who also had kids at their teenage ages showed her support as they shared their stories

A lady has excitedly shown off her good-looking young son, revealing that she delivered him at the age of 15.

In a touching TikTok post, she appreciated God for giving him to her, saying he is the one person she needed the most.

She became a mum at the age of 15. Photo Credit: TikTok/@jellybean_23

She captioned her post:

"God blessed me with the one person I needed the most."

The young mum shared snaps showcasing when she was very much younger and then followed it up with pictures of her kid when he was a newborn and a toddler.

She wrapped it up with a short clip of herself and the grown lad.

Social media reactions

Prïñçëss Rï said:

"I'm so happy I kept my son now he's 5."

user6850635147201 said:

"My dear my is 27 years now best decision I have ever well done."

fancy_face said:

''This is me 20 years ago, my baby is all grown up and made me a proud mommy. continue loving on this little angel."

shay said:

"This is me the same age 8 years ago, my son is everything to me, I'm proud of you."

user6917917908028 said:

"I kept mine at 14 now she is 11 a very beautiful dota."

user9411148401363 said:

"Wow.

"Im so happy that i kept mine he's three and I'm 20."

Shandizzle said:

"I can relate. Keep your head up."

Teen mum fulfils dream of becoming a doctor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who welcomed a baby as a teen had become a doctor.

The now married mother of 4 boys was pregnant at the age of 14 and welcomed a baby boy shortly after her 15th birthday.

Katie attended Magnificat High School, a Catholic all-girls secondary school in the US when she became a teen single mum as her baby daddy didn't participate in raising the child.

With support from her mum and sisters, the young lady was able to combine catering for the child with her studies.

Against all odds, Katie completed her secondary school education at the age of 18 and proceeded to Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, US for her university education.

