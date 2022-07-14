A young mum sent social media into a frenzy as she flaunted her 14-year-old daughter on the net

The lady made a dance video with her child but netizens couldn't tell apart who the mother is from the two

In the clip, the lady indicated that she gave birth to the girl at a young age and is proud of her child

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a young mum having a dance time with her grown daughter.

The clip which was shared by the mum on TikTok was captioned, ''My daughter brings out the best in me."

The lady flaunted her grown daughter. Photo Credit: TikTok/@Just_paula_in_btw

Source: UGC

Wording on the clip revealed that the woman gave birth to the girl at a young age which wasn't specified.

The young mum also indicated that she was proud of her grown daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the now viral clip, both mother and daughter performed with matching dance steps. Netizens had a hard time figuring out who the mother actually is of the two.

In a previous video, the lady had revealed that her child is 14 years of age but refrained from identifying which of the ladies in the clip is the daughter.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

BadGyalFajr said:

“Which is the mum” they’re not going to answer bc the comments get them views."

Ademide said:

"The daughter is the one on braids na, can’t y’all see that she looks way younger."

nancygold20 said:

"The short one is the daughter she goes to my college her just have baby face tho."

Tik Toker said:

"Daughter seems like she’s the mom, because the moms hairstyle makes her look young."

TheeRuthLukusa said:

"Atp I don’t even think y’all mother and daughter bc I frl do not kn who is who."

favour said:

"Please were is the mother because am only seeing twins sister or my eye dey pain me and I don't like confusion."

23-year-old lady flaunts her adopted son who is 16

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 23-year-old lady had shown off her grown son in style.

In a viral dance video she shared on her TikTok handle, the lady and the kid made funny faces for the camera.

Netizens did the maths and wondered if she gave birth to the boy at the age of 7, considering that she is 23 years of age and he is 16.

According to the lady, he was a street kid but now goes to school and stays with her. She wrote:

"He is my son and I don’t like using the word adopted!! But anyways his story is this he use to be a street child but now he does go to school."

Source: Legit.ng