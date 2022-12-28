Adamu Garba Reacts as Lady Says Bye to Nigeria After Securing Canada's Permanent Residency
A former presidential aspirant, and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Adamu Garba has reacted weirdly on Twitter shortly after a lady named @_Lara_Annie announced her success in securing a Canadas permanent residency.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Reacting in a quoted tweet to the lady's tweet on December 27, Adamu said all relocating abroad will regret their actions soon because America and Europe are looking for expendable assets to dispose at the war front.
"They’ll soon conscript you to go to war in Ukraine. All those doing Japa will regret their actions soon. North America and Europe are looking for expendable assets to dispose at war front. The black guys moving their, especially Nigerians will soon discover themselves in Ukraine." he said.
Your words hold no water
Many people on Twitter commented on his tweet saying that his words hold no water. Others faulted him for mocking the lady's success.
2023 Elections: Singer Peter Okoye blows hot, says 'cabals' want to hinder Obi presidency, Nigerians react
The post has generated hundreds of likes and comments as at the time of writing this report.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Netizens react
@yourbroskii2 said:
"Anytime you talk take a look at the mirror, your words holds no water , the bandits, boko harams, herdsmen are all from Nigeria especially from the north, are they not in their fathers so called land??."
@sufyanadedamola said
"….God will punish you for mocking ppl with this teeet. In Sha Allah you shall regret tweeting this to mock ppl hardwork…"
@Soaga86 said:
"First You Need To Learn How To Construct A Good Lexicon Before Giving Advice, Can’t Differentiate Between “THEIR” And “THERE”.
@AGINAS said:
"North America and Europe are not lawless like Naija. Membership of the military is voluntary, so please talk like an educated man."
@Thyne73462508 said:
"It is far better to go to war in a foreign country than remain at war in my own country. Yeye dey smell!."
We cannot continue to buy political offices in Nigeria, Adamu Garba reacts to N100M APC presidential forms
Meanwhile Legit. ng earlier reported how Adamu Garba reacted to the announcement of fees for expression of interest and nomination forms by the party.
Adamu Garba in a post on his Facebook page condemned the high cost of the ruling party's expression of interest and nomination forms for presidential hopefuls and other aspirants.
The APC chieftain in the first post on Facebook made an exclamation while referring to the high cost of the ruling party's forms.
Source: Legit.ng