The biography a deceased Nigerian man's children penned for him has gone viral and stirred reactions online

Late Chief Gabriel Osonwa Kalu passed away at the age of 66 and his children had nothing nice to say about him

The member of the family who wrote for the man's children expressed regrets over having him as a father

Mixed reactions have trailed the sad biography written by the children of a Nigerian man who passed away at the age of 66.

Samuel Strong shared the page of the biography on the Facebook group Rant HQ Extention and sarcastically remarked that they did lay him to rest.

The man's child was not happy with him. Photo Credit: Strong Emmanuel, Everyevery

Source: Facebook

The man's kids said that though no one is perfect, he left them no legacy. The writer of the biography expressed regrets about having him as a father while growing up.

They slammed the deceased for being good to outsiders while neglecting his home.

"...Indeed you were so good to outsiders but your own home was a total shamble. As a growing child, I regretted having you as a father, but today, look at me, standing to lay you down to rest," an excerpt of the biography's preamble reads.

Social media reactions

Isaac Inwang said:

"If it will please God to make me die at old age, may my children not describe me the way this man's children described him.

"May my children celebrate my fatherhood both in my lifetime and upon my death."

Charles Ndubuisi said:

"I had the most wonderful father anyone could have wished for but even if reverse was the case I would never have dragged his name and memory in the mud like this."

Awang Patrick said:

"I don't blame them at all... I know the pains of having an irresponsible father who is a beast at home but an angel to outsiders... I can totally relate to this... Those children no get joy sha but the man wherever he is will be on a serious hold up to heaven."

Adebayo Bello said:

"This is a message to all big men children who refused to hustle but are putting their mind on inheritance. This is how your father will disappoint many of you."

Cynthia Michael Okpamen said:

"Most father's are like this. Very good to outsiders but bad at home. If u fail ur children as a father then don't expect their love even in death. Parents play ur role well and see if ur kids can stay a day without hearing from u. That u are lucky to have a good dad doesn't mean another was. The child spoke his or her bottled pain. RIP SIR."

