A well-to-do Nigerian man identified as Chief Rufus Abadi Osiri has 'disowned' all his seven children

The man also barred them from accessing, using or getting close to any of his properties across the country

Chief Rufus directed his lawyer to write his will excluding all seven of them from inheriting any of his properties as he stated that he has trained them from primary to primary level

All seven children of Chief Rufus Abadi Osiri, a rich Nigerian man, have been barred from accessing or using any of their father's properties as he openly 'disowned' them.

In an open letter shared on Facebook on Thursday, April 7 by an APC Chieftain Joe Igbokwe, the chief said the decision was owing to their recalcitrant behaviours.

Chief Rufus Abadi disowned them over their recalcitrant behaviours. Photo Credit: Joe Igbokwe, Nigerian property centre

Source: Facebook

Details of Chief Rufus' open letter

While giving the names of the disclaimed children as Abadi Ebi, Abadi Seidougha, Abadi Otuan, Abadi Ndukari Joshua, Abadi Ndutimi, Abadi Abule and Abadi Samuel, the chief stated that he had trained them from primary to university level.

Rufus added that he had also created an enabling environment for them by providing each one a decent accommodation and car.

Describing the above fatherly commitment to them as 'reprehensible,' Rufus revealed that he has instructed his lawyer about making a will that excludes them from inheriting any of his properties and warned of severe consequences should they trespass.

The open letter read in part:

"I, Chief Rufus Abadi Osiri attention has been drawn to the subterranean, subversive, predatory and unwholesome activities of my children whose names are listed above to dispose my property in Yenagoa, Port Harcourt Lagos, Abuja etc, all in Nigeria.

"That I have trained them from Primary to University level and went further to create the enabling environment for them to have a flying start in life by providing each of them decent accommodation and car.

"They are within the age range of 27/40 years old, who are adults, capable of fending for themselves having created the enabling environment which is a stepping stone for them to start life on a sound footing. That the step they have taken is reprehensible.

"In order to ward off further incursion from my marauding children and secure the property, I have instructed my lawyer to write Will excluding them from inheriting any of my properties."

See the open letter in the post below:

Social media reactions

Olanrewaju Olance Segun said:

"This one serious o. Am sure the children don't want to struggle to make it in life."

Amagba Uche said:

"Don't mind them.. make them go hustle. Their mother must have a question to answer."

Chamberlain Akujobi said:

"Very painful.

"I suspect the problem must be from their mother.

"What is the relationship between Chief Rufus Abadi Osiri and his wife like ?"

Isaac Oguntuase said:

"This is sad! The problem must come from somewhere not disclosed; ortherwise how can 7 children of same father come together against their father, particularly after the man played his fatherly role that's if what he said is true. Nothing was said about their mother."

