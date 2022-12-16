A Nigerian man became completely paralysed on one side of his body and half on the other after his wife dropped a shocker

The man had caught her cheating on him with another person and this led to a fight between the couple

It was during the fight that the lady revealed that their two kids do not belong to him, causing him to collapse

A Nigerian man's world took a drastic downturn after his wife revealed to him that their two children are not his.

According to @MaverickThamani who shared the sad incident on Twitter, the man who is in his early 50's was back carried by his younger sister to her office and that was how she was told his story.

She said the man was so into his wife that he chose her words over his family. He was at loggerheads with his family because of her until one day he caught her having se*xual intercourse with a man.

This led to a fight between them. It was in the course of the fight that the woman broke it to him that their kids aren't his.

"So in the course of the fight na, to spite the man, she dropped the bomb.

"Are you a man? Can you get a woman pregnant? Those kids are not yours"

"People that came to separate fight all tried to reprimand her thinking it was anger o. For where?

"Madam was dropping it back to back...," the tweep wrote.

The man immediately collapsed and suffered a stroke. His wife dumped him and left with the kids as well as cleared his bank account.

"Before they could all recover, oga collapsed from the shock. BP went up.

"They said he was already a BP patient (I mean who wouldn't have BP with such a wife?)

"That's how he got stroke o.

"Queen Jezebel cleared his accounts coz she had full access and left with the kids..."

Now, he lives at the mercy of the same family he had ignored because of his wife.

Social media reactions

@ibrokolawole said:

"If this doesn’t make any man learn modern female nature and understand what Hypergamy is and how it works, omooo, no idea what will ever do that. Understanding these, by default, you’ll understand to never cut off blood for any woman."

@SoloJah1 said:

"Feel bad for the man, with respect to lesson; vet throughly. Don't hope a wicked woman will change. Stand with your spouse when right; not at the expense of family (though it's mostly diabolic), the sister explains Vin Diesel's "never turn back on family, even when they do."

@MaxwellBobo1 said:

"If you get money, never you marry!!!

"You don't need it.

"You can always have kids without any atom of marriage commitment.

"Be a father and not a husband. Surrogate made that possible.

"But we all pray to marry right."

@oluchukwunzewi said:

"Most times they will say get money bf u marry , you come get the money come marry whala , you no come get bf you marry the woman go tell you words wey go out you for depression."

@martinosofr said:

"Before I get married, i will call my family & confer authority on them to pull me out of any marriage by whatever means necessary that threatens my relationship with them.

"I know them before her.

"It won't even get to that Sha. Any mad move during dating & I'll pull the plug."

