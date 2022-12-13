A Nigerian man has posted a photo of a beautiful lady who he said took good care of him when he was in transit

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, December 13, the man named Kayz Wizzzy said he met the lady inside a bus

The tweet he made got many Twitter users excited as they rushed to the comment section to ask what happened next

A Twitter user has made public the photos of a woman who helped take care of him while he was in transit.

The user named Kayz Wizzzy shared the tweet on Tuesday, December 13, and he showed the woman sleeping on his shoulder.

The man said the lady took care of him throughout his journey. Photo credit: Twitter/@kayzywizzzy and Majority World/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Kayz said he met the woman while in transit but he did not mention her name or where he was going.

Photos of man and woman inside bus excite Twitter users

Kayz declared that road trips are always more fun than air especially as the lady took care of him throughout the journey.

He wrote on Twitter:

"Travelled alone, met this lady in the bus and she took care of me throughout the trip. I think we all agree road trip is fun than air right? Risk aside."

His tweet has sparked a lot of reactions as it currently has over 4.2k likes.

See his tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@okoliprecious13 said:

"The last time I was nice to a guy on a trip I ended in the police station. He accused me of stealing his 150k."

@Martins_Afeni commented:

"Always surprised when ladies do this inside public transport. Took a bus for a journey one time & the lady next to me asked if she can lay her head on my shoulder. Shoulder come dey lead to chest & she was okay with it. Told her I wan lay my head on the seat too. Na there e end."

@Adedeji024 commented:

"Same thing happened to me. She slept pass her bus stop. She had to board a bus back to agric."

@wicken_luna said:

"Tell us how it ended."

Source: Legit.ng