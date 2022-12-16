A man has won N8 million in damages after sueing his side chick who he said insulted his wife and called her names online

A Twitter user has posted the interesting story of a man who sued his side chick and won N8 million in damages.

A lawyer known as Egi Nupe posted the story on Thursday, December 15 and it has attracted 1,700 likes and over 600 retweets.

The man won N8 million in damages after sueing his side chick. Photo credit: Colorblind Images LLC, Bloomberg and Charlotte Schildmeijer / EyeEm / Getty Images. (Photos used for illustration only).

Egi Nupe said the man in question dragged his side chick to court because she insulted his wife on social media.

The viral story of man who sued his side chick

Apart from the insults, the man also claimed that the side chick exposed his n*udes online without his permision.

The court award a N5 million damages against the said lady for exposing the man's intimates and another N3 million for insulting his wife.

Egu Nupe also said the lady was ordered by the court to make a public appology on social media to the man's wife.

See the full story below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@McSamsony said:

"Please point me to this judgement please, this is a win in the right place for adulterous men and i get many of them as client."

@eyiteeonline commented:

"Them no born my side chic well make she so this. She wan mad ni?"

@okiTwiTs said:

"I love this. Side chicks need to know their place in the ecosystem."

@dtch007 reacted:

"So how much goes to his wife oooo."

@MarvelChidi commented:

"As a woman if I have boyfriend outside my marriage is it wrong?"

@SikiruTanimowo reacted:

"Wahala when side-chick begin see herself as equal to madam."

Man arrests his wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man arrested his wife for squandering N5 million he gave her to start a business.

The woman is said to be unable to account for the huge sum of money after three months.

The story caused a stir as some social media users supported the man's action.

