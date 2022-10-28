A married woman has publicly confessed to cheating on her husband several times in a bid to conceive and bear children

According to a confession video that has ballooned online, the woman severally had an affair with her driver and bore two kids for him

She is currently in a dilemma because she is scared her husband may find out that he is not the biological father of their two children

A lady from Ghana has confessed to having an affair with her personal driver who is now the father of her kids.

Troubled by her actions, the lady took to Confessions on TV3 Ghana to share the story of how she got pregnant twice for her driver.

The lady who is from Ghana said she lived with her husband for 6 years and failed to fall pregnant. Photo credit: LWA and PeopleImages/Getty Images. (Photos used for illustration).

Source: Getty Images

Confessing what happened, the lady whose identity is hidden said she was married to her husband for more than 6 years during which she failed to conceive.

She decided to see a doctor who ran a health check and told her that there was nothing wrong with her.

Her husband however refused to go for any medical check up.

Having an affair with her driver

Continuing her shocking story, the woman said she became friendly with her driver who she describes as a nice man.

Their relationship got cosy and she became pregnant by the driver. After the first child, she got pregnant again for him.

She confessed that the driver is aware that the children are his. Her husband however is still not aware that he isn't' the biological father of his kids.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from YouTube users

Ernest Gyamfi said:

"I will keep them and look after them as my children. People adopt children and present them as their children."

Kwetey Richard Tetteh commented:

"Wow so amazing thank God that she has spoken the truth."

