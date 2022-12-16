A short video of an old couple play-fighting in front of their grown-up kids has got many praising their marriage

In the viral clip, a woman and her husband argued as they funnily tried to hit each other in a bid to enforce dominance

The daughter who filmed them laughed hard in the background as she revealed that her parents always behave hilariously

A young lady, @kayncurls, has filmed the sweet moment her parents were throwing cute tantrums in the house and arguing with each other like children.

In a TikTok video that has stirred massive reactions, the mother told her husband not to touch her and "leave her alone" as the man attempted to play with her chin.

The couple's daughter laughed hard in a video. Photo source: TikTok/@kayncurls

Cute couple behave freely at home

The woman made a funny move of trying to smack her husband. The man held her hands still, frustrating her move. Their children had fun watching them.

Many people who reacted to the family's video said they must be living in much love with the amazing carefreeness of the parents.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 20,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

alina said:

"This is how they flirt I’m sure."

Jay said:

"No one is talking about how beautiful this woman is!!

Sue Eva said:

"The best part is how many times she blushed, he can still make her blush, that tells all."

omodano said:

"This is so much love."

Prince Savage537 said:

"This is how a home is supposed to be like..."

cusha4 said:

"So much Carribbean drama Wonder way dis accent from I thought I was hearing an accent."

user386793859475 said:

"Waooo,your dad is blessed to have such a beautiful wife with whom he can have fun all the time."

