Joseph Amoah Twum, a needy cocoa farmer's son, has made history as the first-ever student to achieve eight As at the Bepong Senior High School in the Eastern Region

The trailblazer studied General Arts and bagged all As in the just-ended 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

In an interview with Kwahu Ambassador, Twum appealed for support to further his education, and people reacted to the footage online

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Joseph Amoah Twum, a needy cocoa farmer's son, has become the first-ever person to achieve eight As at the Bepong Senior High School in the Eastern Region.

The General Arts student bagged eight As in the just-ended 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Joseph Amoah Twum to delay his dream of studying Economics due to poverty

Despite his excellent results, Twum's parents can't afford his university education due to extreme financial constraints.

Photos of Joseph Amoah Twum. Credit: Kwahu Ambassador.

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In an interview with Kwahu Ambassador, the trailblazer disclosed that he wants to pursue Economics but may have to delay his dream due to poverty.

''Right now, I have not bought forms because I have no money. A teacher wanted to buy the form for me, but I asked the person to stop because I can't finance my university education,'' he said.

Twum appealed for support to further his education and achieve his dream. Scores of commenters took to the comment section to express emotions or offer suggestions. One person advised that he applies for a COCOBOD scholarship.

Watch the video below:

How netizens reacted to the footage

Sahmudeen Yakub said:

I knew for a fact that the District Assemblies have a scholarship scheme for brilliant needy students. So kindly contact the District Chief Executive for the area.

Max Dan said:

The COCOBOD scholarship is for brilliant but needy people like him.

Mary Adu posted:

In the world we live in; those with intelligence lack opportunities, and those with opportunities lack intelligence. May God come through for him. We were all from backgrounds like this.

Binas K. Osei commented:

God bless you, Kwahu Ambassador for your good work, and big ups.

Sammy Te said:

God bless you, Kwahu Ambassador good job, bro.

Kwame Sintim said:

Amazing. God bless you, bro. Free SHS is the game changer.

Alberta Boateng posted:

Wow, I'm so much impressed. You can't imagine how tears were running down my cheek as I watched this video. I'm so overwhelmed that words aren't sufficient enough to express myself. You are a success, Joseph. I'm really proud of you. God bless you so much Kwahu Ambassador. There's always a reason for what you do. Never give up, I must say, you are a gateway to people's breakthroughs. Stay blessed and protected I'm also from Kwahu Asakraka proud to be part of the Kwahu family.

Ernest Ansong commented:

Keep up the good work! Very proud of you. Always using your media to project good things.

Young Brilliant Boy Gets Straight As in His 2022 WAEC Results

Meanwhile, legit. ng earlier reported how a young man named Prince Atobrah achieved eight As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Science student obtained all As in Social Studies, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science, Elective Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and English Language.

Ghanaian blogger Charles Wundengba shared Atobrah's results on his Facebook account and extolled the young man.

Source: YEN.com.gh