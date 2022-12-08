Prince Atobrah, a brilliant young man, has earned eight As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

He bagged straight As in Integrated Science, Elective Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and three other subjects

Ghanaian blogger Charles Wundengba shared the results on his Facebook account asking for help for Atobrah, which garnered reactions

After years of swotting, a young man named Prince Atobrah has achieved eight As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The subjects Prince Atobrah studied

The Science student obtained all As in Social Studies, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science, Elective Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and English Language.

Ghanaian blogger Charles Wundengba shared Atobrah's results on his Facebook account and extolled the young man.

''Young boy from Kunka in Obuasi who completed Wesley High at Bekwai gets all As in the recent WASSCE. Brilliant guy,'' Wundengba shared, saying the prodigy needs a scholarship.

Scores of people thronged under his post to praise Atorbrah and to offer help. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Netizens praise and offer help to Prince Atobrah

Kofi Gadaffi posted:

My brother. You sabi book. Congratulations.

Khay Blaq commented:

Obuasi to the whole world. He did what we couldn't do.

Andrews Abugre shared:

This one passed all past the one who posted his earlier yesterday.

Hillary Amonduko Baba commented:

Brilliant guy.

Kwame Acquah reacted:

Congratulations, boy. You have done well. If it's in the olden days like you are Aki Ola himself.

Ohemaa Lumba said:

Congratulations to him.

Thomas Korley posted:

Congratulations, boy.

