"She Sounds Like a Cute Baby": Husband Asks Wife to Name Whatever She Wants for Christmas, Video Trends
- A caring Nigerian man recently gave his wife an 'open check' to mention what she wants for Christmas
- In the heartwarming video, the lady insisted that she wanted a new set of wedding rings to flaunt on her finger
- Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many applauding the wife over her choice of gift
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A Nigerian woman has melted hearts after asking her doting husband to gift her a new set of rings.
Her caring husband had approached her to ask what she would need as a Christmas gift, and her response surprised him.
At first, she said she wanted nothing, but after getting pressurised by her husband, she finally opened up.
According to her, she had spotted a beautiful set of rings at the market and would love her husband to get them for her.
"Please come back to my husband": Married woman publicly begs lover's side chick, says she hasn't had peace in video
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
"Gift from my heart? I want new set of ring. The one we saw in the market that day. That's what I want. I want to wear it", she said.
Social media reactions
@coolme464 said:
"The Best Husband, Bros am sure you will not fall out hands. This is why we are the 1st to enter d Garden of Eden b4 them."
@ereremeh stated:
"She sounds very innocent, like a cute baby."
@cutie_biba reacted:
"Happy wife will always want to rep her status wella, please get that set of ring for her, plus the 500k. Plus she is very pretty."
@emmanuels94 commented:
"OGA u done wetin u wan hear. We dey wait for her testimony."
@queenzlyn commented:
"Na u ask her question ooooo she answer u. Now I say what do u want to do with ring?"
After paying rent for man, lady gets dumped as lover plans wedding with someone else, story stirs emotions
@joyceemafe reacted:
"He's happy about her marriage and proud to display set of bands showcasing Love. God bless you to get it for her. You gained a follower."
@chimbuodogwu77 noted:
"Make we forget good and bad character. Dis gender wey GOD give us na thieves."
Watch the video below:
Man buys wife a brand new car
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man identified as Solomon Adogo has made his wife very happy by buying her a brand new Toyota Corolla car.
The man said it was to appreciate his wife who he said stayed with him even when he had only a motorcycle. According to Solomon, constant support and contribution from his wife changed their story for the better.
Sharing the story and photos of the car on Facebook, Solomon wrote: "Congratulations my precious jewel, I feel very proud and happy to buy this car for you, you were very comfortable with me even when I had an old C75 (Honda bike), they were countless number of times that we pushed the bike because it was faulty.
Source: Legit.ng