A caring Nigerian man recently gave his wife an 'open check' to mention what she wants for Christmas

In the heartwarming video, the lady insisted that she wanted a new set of wedding rings to flaunt on her finger

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many applauding the wife over her choice of gift

A Nigerian woman has melted hearts after asking her doting husband to gift her a new set of rings.

Her caring husband had approached her to ask what she would need as a Christmas gift, and her response surprised him.

Wife says she wants new rings Photo Credit: @blissfamily/TikTok

At first, she said she wanted nothing, but after getting pressurised by her husband, she finally opened up.

According to her, she had spotted a beautiful set of rings at the market and would love her husband to get them for her.

"Gift from my heart? I want new set of ring. The one we saw in the market that day. That's what I want. I want to wear it", she said.

Social media reactions

@coolme464 said:

"The Best Husband, Bros am sure you will not fall out hands. This is why we are the 1st to enter d Garden of Eden b4 them."

@ereremeh stated:

"She sounds very innocent, like a cute baby."

@cutie_biba reacted:

"Happy wife will always want to rep her status wella, please get that set of ring for her, plus the 500k. Plus she is very pretty."

@emmanuels94 commented:

"OGA u done wetin u wan hear. We dey wait for her testimony."

@queenzlyn commented:

"Na u ask her question ooooo she answer u. Now I say what do u want to do with ring?"

@joyceemafe reacted:

"He's happy about her marriage and proud to display set of bands showcasing Love. God bless you to get it for her. You gained a follower."

@chimbuodogwu77 noted:

"Make we forget good and bad character. Dis gender wey GOD give us na thieves."

Watch the video below:

Man buys wife a brand new car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man identified as Solomon Adogo has made his wife very happy by buying her a brand new Toyota Corolla car.

The man said it was to appreciate his wife who he said stayed with him even when he had only a motorcycle. According to Solomon, constant support and contribution from his wife changed their story for the better.

Sharing the story and photos of the car on Facebook, Solomon wrote: "Congratulations my precious jewel, I feel very proud and happy to buy this car for you, you were very comfortable with me even when I had an old C75 (Honda bike), they were countless number of times that we pushed the bike because it was faulty.

