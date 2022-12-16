A young man identified as Khanstillday on Twitter has shared his experience with a female bus passenger in Lagos

Khanstillday narrated that he had offered to pay the transport fare of the lady, only for her to elope with his money

The kind man however made it clear that his bad experience will not stop him from stretching out a helping hand to another person

A Twitter user, Khanstillday, has narrated how a female bus passenger paid back his kindness with evil.

The lady had appealed to him to pay her transport fare, a request which he honoured.

Man shares experience with lady in bus Photo Credit: @Khanstillday

Source: UGC

He however gave her money to pay for both of them. Instead of doing so, the lady paid for only herself, took the balance from the driver and moved off with it.

Sharing his story via Twitter, khanstillday said:

"I entered a public bus today, A lady beside begged to pay her transport which I agreed to. She was alighting before me so I gave her the money to pay for both of us, can you believe this girl paid for only herself, collected the change and left LMAO. I don tire for this Lagos.

"She knew exactly what she was doing, mama no even look back. She crossed the road to the other side immediately, i just sat there just looking cus he sh0ck me. Doesn’t change anything though, if i enter a bus tomorrow and I see someone in need, I’d still help. I’ll just do it a different way."

Social media reactions

Omar wrote:

"She must've been really desperate. Glad u didn't take it personally, this country reach to make person craze."

Oyibo nuelz commented:

"Bro! She obviously needed money. Why would you tempt her like that?"

Merit Jackson reacted:

"Still wondering why u didn't pay ur self. Also, how come u didn't notice she was paying for her self alone and also collecting change when she was sitting close to u."

Voice 202 added:

"This is to show you the hardship pipul are passing through.

"In Naija now. Is either you see a lots, go tru a lots or rather come tru a lots. A lot is going tru difficulties. Feb, 2023 which way?"

See tweet below:

Uber driver shares experience with passengers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who worked as an Uber driver for a few months in Lagos has taken to Twitter to share his experience with passengers.

The young man with the Twitter handle @MaxOfLagos said everyone in Lagos is rude, adding that the worst of them are those that cannot afford a car. Sharing his experience, he admitted that there were good passengers he also encountered. He said one of them helped him get a voice-over job.

He said there was a female passenger "who made the mandatory joke about getting a different kind of "ride" in addition to the Uber ride". He said many people do not understand the meaning of "Your driver is completing a trip nearby".

Source: Legit.ng