A man and his woman have called it quits over his inability to take her on regular dates and buy her expensive gifts

The interesting Whatsapp conversation that finally ended the relationship has been leaked on social media

In the chats, the man gave up, telling the lady that he won't be able to afford her as she is too demanding and expensive

The romantic relationship between a man and his lady has ended on an interesting note.

A bitter exchange between the lovers has been exposed in a leaked Whatsapp conversation before their relationship crashed.

The relationship ended after the man admitted he can't afford the lady's lifestyle. Photo credit: Twitter/@instablog9ja and JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The woman said in the chats that she expects gifts and to be dotted on by her man, and that she is not getting the attention she desires.

She said she wants to be taken out on regular dates and given flowers, since it is the man's responsibility to do so. She wasn't getting this, so things have to end.

I'm sorry, I can't afford that, man says

On his part, the man fired back, saying the lady is too expensive for him to take care of.

He posited that he won't be able to maintain that kind of lifestyle. The conversation ended on a bitter note, signalling the collapse of the romance.

The lady said on a final note:

"I expect to be taken care of. I'm never going 50/50 with you. I expect to be taken on dates, I expect to be bought flowers.

"Those are my standards and I am not dropping them. I hope we understand each other. If we don't, let's call it quits now."

The the full chats below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@Omadelii said:

"Before you set standards, ensure you're up to that standard yourself. You can't jump from stair 1 to the last staircase, or build a house from the roof down to the foundation."

@olaspeaks said:

"That is why she will remain unmarried till eternity."

@NwankworSamuel9 commented:

"You no get money you dey do relationship... Na wetin dey end am be this."

@paparazitonaldo reacted:

"Na flowers and dates be dis gal problem. Omo make the guy go do thanksgiving for church."

Source: Legit.ng