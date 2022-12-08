In a viral TikTok video, a young guy was praised for the love he showed his father on his birthday

The guy enjoyed the birthday celebration with his father as he sprayed wads of 100 naira notes on him

Among TikTokers who reacted to the adorable video were those who told him not to stop showing love to his father

A video of a young Nigerian man, @verifywidompounds celebrating his dad's birthday as he sprayed wads of naira notes on him has generated conversations online.

In the video, the father sat on a chair outside his home when his son walked him surprisingly to rain money on him.

Young Boy Surprises Father on His birthday, Sprays Him N100 Notes /Source: TikTok @credit:@omodano

Source: AFP

His dad was happy

As he was spraying money, the father was engulfed in joy while many of his siblings around were hailing him for his surprise action.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many people on social media praised the young guy for treating his father with love on his birthday.

Watch the video here:

@lovejohnson962 said:

“ur pikin go bless u too.”

@user3054681781002 said:

“this time next year nah house and car you go use do gift for you dad.”

@SPLENDOUR said:

“my dad was never alive to witness my success may he's soul rest in perfect peace .”

@Favorite said:

“ My dad nor go shop my one niara.”

@BESTA said:

“God why my daddy , I wish i could see him one more time ‍♂️.”

@Kim zhyno said:

“Omo if to say nah my papa ni those money no go touch ground make I no talk sha.”

@johncharity165 said:

“wow so sweet this video made me miss my friends the way they always surprise me on my birthday cant wait to come back to Nigeria soon.”

@user3005592626024 said :

“Happy birthday to him ur children will do more than this for u too.”

@Double crown said:

“May God bless you more .”

@nazzylove001 said:

“U see my dad that man go finish my money I swear I too love him I just pray for long life .”

Reactions as young man sprays N100 notes on father to mark his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported how a video of a young Nigerian man, who celebrated his dad's birthday by spraying naira notes on him stirred conversations online.

In the clip, the man sat on the couch holding a framed photo of himself as the son stood before him and rained money around.

As he was spraying money, a man in jeans shorts also sat on a sofa near the celebrant. A kid crawled into the naira notes scattered on the floor.

Source: Legit.ng