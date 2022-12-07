A Nigerian man was given the surprise of his life after his beloved son returned to the country without prior notice

As if that surprise was not shocking enough, the young man stunned his dad with a brand new car gift

Before his migration abroad, the lad's father made an important sacrifice that helped in the processing of his papers

A heartwarming video has shown the moment a young Nigerian man gifted his father a new car.

The man who had been residing abroad returned to Nigeria without informing his dad and showed up at the house surprisingly.

He surprised his dad with a new car. Photo Credit: TikTok/@stephskido

In a TikTok video, he led his dad to where the new car was parked and afterwards began to rain cash on him.

Family members watched with infectious joy as father and son celebrated their reunion and the new car gift together.

The man's sister who shared the clip explained that her father was to change his car in 2020 but forfeited it to aid his son in processing his papers.

She said her dad's opined,"when my kids are rich, I am rich too."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Rachael Effiong said:

"My papa even as I big him go still ask me where did you get the money From .............Btw, congratulations."

Isabella DC❣ said:

"I’m sooo much in love with this video.

"More grace ijn.

"Continue to make papa and mama proud."

Colossus said:

"No matter how rich I get I want my son to treat me like this n not living her mother out too."

coolme464 said:

"Wow God bless you.

"This is all our Parents long for.

"Father bless every children willing to bless their parents.

"Keep our parents to eat from us."

user2558379938586 said:

"Awwwn so emotional ☺️☺️may our parents be alive to eat the fruits of their labour."

John Jeff said:

"Congratulations to a wonderful dad and thanks for making him proud.

"This is so and emotional.

"Wish my dad is still alive to see his kids success."

Source: Legit.ng