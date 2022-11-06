“Change Their Accommodation”: Reactions As Young Man Sprays N100 Notes on Father to Mark His Birthday
- A young Nigerian man was praised for the much love he showed his father on his birthday in a video
- The grateful son rained naira notes on the man as a song played in the background with the father enjoying the moment
- Among TikTokers who reacted to his lovely video were those who told him to change his father's apartment
A video of a young Nigerian man, @augustineyoungturn, celebrating his dad's birthday as he sprayed naira notes on him has stirred conversations online.
In the clip, the man sat on the couch holding a framed photo of himself as the son stood before him and rained money around.
Son celebrated dad's birthday
As he was spraying money, a man in jeans shorts also sat on a sofa near the celebrant. A kid crawled into the naira notes scattered on the floor.
Many people praised the young man for making his father feel special on his birthday.
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 8,000 likes.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
ochejanicholas said:
"Give them a better apartment seems you are doing well."
lovejohnson962 said:
"Ur pikin go bless u too in Jesus name Amen."
Ronkky nails said:
"Happy birthday to sir."
kennethchinomso said:
"Carry on dad age gracefully in JESUS MIGHTY NAME AMEN."
Only God Can Say said:
"God bless you for putting smiles on daddy's face."
Gatiano said:
"Good job, pls take him from that apartment if you can afford it. it's your father. the best gift ever."
Beauty baby said:
"Chaiiii I love this God bless you ur dad will be proud of you dear more wins."
Son celebrated mum's birthday
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man with the TikTok handle,augustinranking168, showed his mother much love on her birthday in a video.
Without telling her what he had planned, the young man, with other people, took gifts to her shop. They all walked in a procession to where the woman was sitting in front of the foodstuffs she sells in the market.
In the TikTok video, the son, who was with a Bluetooth speaker, brought a bottle of wine and a bouquet made with N500 notes. The woman was so joyful.
