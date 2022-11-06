A young Nigerian man was praised for the much love he showed his father on his birthday in a video

The grateful son rained naira notes on the man as a song played in the background with the father enjoying the moment

Among TikTokers who reacted to his lovely video were those who told him to change his father's apartment

A video of a young Nigerian man, @augustineyoungturn, celebrating his dad's birthday as he sprayed naira notes on him has stirred conversations online.

In the clip, the man sat on the couch holding a framed photo of himself as the son stood before him and rained money around.

People praised the young man for spending on his dad. Photo source: TikTok/@augustineyoungturn

Son celebrated dad's birthday

As he was spraying money, a man in jeans shorts also sat on a sofa near the celebrant. A kid crawled into the naira notes scattered on the floor.

Many people praised the young man for making his father feel special on his birthday.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 8,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ochejanicholas said:

"Give them a better apartment seems you are doing well."

lovejohnson962 said:

"Ur pikin go bless u too in Jesus name Amen."

Ronkky nails said:

"Happy birthday to sir."

kennethchinomso said:

"Carry on dad age gracefully in JESUS MIGHTY NAME AMEN."

Only God Can Say said:

"God bless you for putting smiles on daddy's face."

Gatiano said:

"Good job, pls take him from that apartment if you can afford it. it's your father. the best gift ever."

Beauty baby said:

"Chaiiii I love this God bless you ur dad will be proud of you dear more wins."

Son celebrated mum's birthday

