A young woman has posted a touching video to show what she looks like after experiencing a difficult marriage

In the video posted on TikTok by Ify Goddy Godwin, she showed how nice and shapely she looked before going into marriage

After the short video was posted on November 22, it has gone viral and drew diverse comments from her followers

A woman who has left her marriage has posted a video on TikTok to show how her body changed after the experience.

Ify Goddy Godwin posted the video on November 22, showing how shapely she was before she got married to her man.

Iffy has left her marriage. Photo credit: TikTok/@ifygoddygodwin.

Source: UGC

In one photo in the video, Ify looked very chubby and neatly dressed and was obviously full of life.

Lady weeps in video over her failed marriage

However, in another photo, Ify's body greatly changed and she was seen weeping in one scene of the video.

Ify has said she left the marriage as she accused her man of being responsible for her changed body looks.

Her words:

"I have. Didn't waste time, but before then I have given birth to an angel. Now she is my strength."

The marriage produced one baby who she has described as her angel. The short video has sparked reactions in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

TikTok users are in the comment section encouraging the young lady to stay strong for the sake of her child. See some of the comments below:

@kofoworola234 said:

"Men ennn. It is well my love. Just be strong for your child."

@olaolu Joshua said:

"Omo.. my fear is never to make my woman regret being with me. I won't blame the man yet. Maybe things turn bad for him, but still your woman deserves better."

@gracy reacted:

"That's why am afraid of getting married."

