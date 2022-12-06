A Nigerian man has lamented not being able to enjoy his wife anymore since they welcomed a newborn

At night, she refused him from sleeping with her on the bed as she laid with their newborn, saying he should get another place

The man turned to begging the sleeping child to consider him and move to the cozy small bed meant for him

A man has taken to social media to cry out over a serious issue he is facing with his wife at home.

The Nigerian said his wife has diverted all the attention meant for him to their newborn and shared a TikTok clip of her sleeping with the kid.

He cried out on social media. Photo Credit: TikTok/@bigmiller09

Source: UGC

The clip was captioned:

"But some women intentionally do this for their husbands to feel bad."

The man was told to sleep somewhere else

He started the clip by showing the cozy bed of the kid and then lamented that his wife has refused him to join them on their matrimonial bed.

The man said she should have let the kid sleep in his own small bed but she chose not to. He begged the sleeping kid to consider him and move to his bed.

His wife, a Ghanaian, could be seen using her left arm to shield the only available space an extra person can sleep in on the bed.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

jennifer Joseph said:

"Na so my hubby ask my 6yr old Weda na em pay my bride priceontop say my son say e like my tummy."

Davilekimmy said:

"The moment u give birth. yu wife is transferring all d love to d baby. from husband u turn to bestie."

___king__shawnel said:

"Endure is the baby turn to enjoy his mother in the babies mind he’ll be like what is this man even saying."

maggyhope said:

"Wait untill ur wife gives you a daughter and u will understand the bond she is having with your son.."

winnerbabywinner8 said:

"U have enjoyed your own time now please let the young man bee."

@oolumaryidowu.1 said:

"If there is no space on your bed please use the Beby bed. oga bed is bed."

Source: Legit.ng