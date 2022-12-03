A cute little boy has gone viral online after making his parents reconcile with each other in a heartwarming video

According to the boy's parents, the kid noticed that his parents were not talking and decided to make them reconcile

In the viral clip, the sweet kid asked his father and mother to share a kiss with each other in his presence

A one-year-old kid has surprised many netizens on the internet with his extremely loving gesture and smartness.

The kid reportedly noticed that his parents were not on good terms and he decided to bring them back together.

1-year-old boy reconciles parents Photo Credit: @brandcupid/TikTok

In the heartwarming clip, he forced his father and mother to share a kiss in his presence.

At first, his parents refused to give in but the little boy insisted and burst into tears until his parents obeyed.

The video was shared on TikTok by @brandcupid with the caption:

"Imagine being angry at each other and your 17 months baby insists on a kissing scene."

Social media reactions

@missnjenga7 said:

"Way maker miracle worker literally light in the darkness. Chief councillor Humi."

@mpilokhumalo_ wrote:

"Don't need couple's therapy when there's Humi."

@cynthiagesare2 stated:

"Grabbing his dad's face like look here am trying to help you."

@karengovender84 reacted:

"Lol he said right bye at the end after setting the mood. Boss baby. Love him to bits."

@melki7844 said:

"No matter how small we think they are they know stuff and feel energy. Good job baby."

@tabieca08 added:

"Humi controls you. Not so long he didn't like the kisses. Now that he understands he wants you guys to kiss each other. He needs to go a rent."

@irenelegari noted:

"That's my President a very good negotiator or can I say mediator."

@adiviasue remarked:

"Very good baby as for me and my household there will be no bad feeling or no talking to each other we will love and be loved."

Watch the video below:

Mum shares video as little daughter fights with dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a funny mother says she's happy to see her little daughter have issues with her father. She shared a video of the father and daughter lying down on a mat far apart from each other, and revealed that they got into an argument.

According to the funny mother, she's happy about their fight and has no plans to put an end to it.

"Side chick and her husband is having issues. She refused to sleep on bed. Her husband also refused to sleep on bed. Who will settle them bayi? Because me I will not settle them. I'm happy they are fighting", she said.

