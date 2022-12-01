A beautiful lady has posted a video of the day she graduated from school and shows how she celebrated with happiness

The nice TikTok video was posted by a user identified as Mowafade, who congratulated herself on her victory in her educational journey

Many of her followers and other TikTokers soon joined the celebration as they stormed her comments to congratulate her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

TikTok users are congratulating a beautiful young lady who just graduated from school.

The lady, identified as Mowafade, stormed TikTok with a nice video to celebrate her victory.

The lady had her white graduation shirt signed for her by children. Photo credit: TikTok/@mowafade.

Source: UGC

Mowafade posted the video on Wednesday, November 30, showing how people signed on her white shirt.

The lady showed two children signing on her shirt to congratulate her, although it is not confirmed if they were her children.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video she posted has touched other TikTokers, who took to the comments section to post congratulatory messages for her.

At the moment, the short video has gathered a lot of views, 14.1k likes, 340 comments and 8 shares.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Queen Niffy said:

"Congratulations ma’am."

@user2490437775735 commented:

"A very big congratulations dear."

@daranijoidris said:

"Congratulation more blessing."

@eiyhaborallyround reacted:

"Congratulations to you dear."

@ManlikeTY said:

"Love in the air, congrats."

Lady dances as she celebrates her graduation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a pretty young lady who graduated from school danced in public to celebrate her victory.

The girl danced so well that those around the place stopped what they were doing to watch her beautiful performance.

She started by waving a piece of clothing in her hand and doing some leg moves. Her traditional dance moves were so nice that others joined her on stage, but she was clearly the star dancer.

She rounded off her performance with an amazing waist dance that captivated social media users when the video was posted on TikTok.

Beautiful little girl dances on her graduation day

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a little girl showed off nice dance steps to celebrate her graduation.

The rounded up her nursery school and was moving to Grade 1, so she danced with so much joy.

Her beautiful steps got people talking as it even the school headmaster and others who witnessed it.

Source: Legit.ng