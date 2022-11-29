A beautiful school teacher was overcome with joy when her children presented her with a birthday cake

In a 3 minutes video uploaded on TikTok by Diva Arabs, the teacher was led in blindfolds into a class where the cake was kept

The video posted on November 10 shows the lady overwhemed with positive emotions as she cut the cake

A video has shown the moment some kids presented a nice birthday cake to their teacher.

From the video posted on TikTok by Diva Arabs, it could be seen that the teacher never expected such a gesture from the children.

The teacher has said she was caught off gaurd by the birthday cake from her students. Photo credit: TikTok/@arabaegyirba10.

Source: UGC

The 3 minutes video shows how the children led their teacher in blindfolds into the class where the cake was kept.

Video of students giving their teacher a birthday cake melts hearts

It was such a nice and emotional moment when her eyes were unveiled and she beheld the cake.

She reacted in disbelieve and went ahead to cut the cake as the children sang for her.

The video has gone viral and melted many hearts. At the moment, it has gathered over 25k likes, more than 1100 comments and it has been viewed over 228k times on TikTok alone.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Tiktok users

Many people got attracted to the video and they also took to the comments to have a say. See a few of what people are saying below:

@Kingboat said:

"I’m sure ure not Maths teacher, because the beef between maths teachers and students is still on going."

@Nanaafia said:

"This tells you are indeed a good madam, God bless you more."

@KHOBINA AFFUL commented:

"Imagine when they complete school and they get better job."

@Brightoffset said:

"To me this shows you're not just a madam but indeed a woman with great and lovely heart. Great mother you maybe."

@kryme reacted:

"Tears filled my eyes. The love is deep. Keep it up."

@Richieplus said:

"Awesome, don’t cry is the works of God please continue to be blessing to kids."

Source: Legit.ng