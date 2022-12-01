A boy who won't leave the kitchen but insisted on touching a spatula got burned by a hot fufu that was being made by an adult

The TikTok video that captured the funny moment was posted by Jennifer Dzissah who refered to the boy as sturbon

Meanwhile, hilarious comments have trailed the video as some people rushed to the comment section to have a good laugh

The video of a little boy who touched a hot spatula and got burned by hot fufu has emerged on TikTok.

One funny thing in the video posted by Jennifer Dzissah is that the young boy still licked his finger in relish.

The boy licked his finger when he was burned. Photo credit: TikTok/@yhaarg6.

Source: UGC

An adult was using the spatula commonly called 'turning garri stick' to prepare fufu and the boy loitered around.

Video of a boy touching fufu inside kitchen goes viral TikTok

It appeared the adult was preventing the situation where he will be burned by chasing him away but he insisted.

When he touched the 'turning garri stick', he got burned sharply and he released a funny cry before licking his fingers.

But he took it all in and bounced back and still didn't leave the kitchen, making some people to call him a strong man.

The funny video has generated a lot of reactions from TikTok users who clearly related with what the boy did.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@ruthmensah123 said:

"Strong man be that."

@Azik Tarik commented:

"This is funny."

@LadyE said:

"I knew he will still taste it."

@deborah66lab1d said:

"It could be that he is hungry."

@UncleJoe_25 reacted:

"Sparta dies but never surrender."

@mark commendted:

"Paid his dues in full."

@skylix said:

"What doesn't kill you today makes you stronger, my little man."

@focus commented:

"Try give him that turning stick again he will never collect it again."

@Kwaku General said:

"This one you didn't need to shout."

Source: Legit.ng