A mum has posted a video of her son who imitated her behaviour in the office after she took him to work

The TikTok video posted by Smooth E shows that the boy imitated his mother in front of all the staff at work

The video has quickly balooned on TikTok where it currently has over 2k comments and 252k likes and viewed over 43k times

The video of a young boy who went to his mother's work place to imitate how she behaves has gone viral.

Five days after the short video was posted on TikTok by Smooth E, it has been liked over 252k times received over 43k views.

The boy went to his mother's office to imitate her mannerisms. Photo credit: TikTok/@smooothee.

The boy stormed his mother's office dressed exactly like her and imitated her mannerisms and the way she talks to staff.

He was clutching a cup from wich he sipped when he walked into the building and in her office, she chewed away at something.

He sat down on a chair and placed his legs on the table while talking to a staff. The woman however clarified that she doesn't do that.

The way the boy carried out the imitation has caused a stir on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@NOT Lizzo said:

"Clarifies she doesn’t put her feet up but clearly has beef with Nancy."

@Alexe commented:

"It's the crocs with the blazer and iced coffee for me."

@Cutesthan commented:

"Okay that’s enough work for me."

@Pooh Bear Ebony said:

"That’s the deepest bag of $2.29 Doritos I’ve ever seen. Lol."

@Ambernicole Schultz commented:

"It was the “I need a therapist” for me."

@AuthorSaraK said:

"I really need a therapist" So does Nancy."

@Mandy commented:

"Bahahahaaaaa omgosh. I needed this laugh. He made my night."

@The Blue Print said:

"He is so talented."

