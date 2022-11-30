A pregnant woman who is expecting twins got followed by her 2-year-old son who imitated how she walked

A short video posted on Tiktok by Julie Ringwald showed the child following his mother around the house

24 hours after the video was posted on Tuesday, November 29, it has gone viral and received well over 10 million views on TikTok

TikTok users are losing it over a video of a boy who imitated the way his pregnant mum walked.

In a short clip posted on the social platform by Julie Ringwald, the boy was walking behind his mother and holding his waist.

Pregnant Julie showed how her 2-year-old son imitated her way of walking. Photo credit: TikTok/@julieringwald.

The 31 seconds video which is currently trending on TikTok shows that the expectant mum appears to be excercising when her son joined.

Video of child imitating his pregnant mum goes viral on TikTok

Julie who is expecting twins has described the action by the two-year-old child as humbling.

She wrote while sharing the now viral video:

"36 weeks pregnant with twins and my 2 year old noticed. Very humbling moment."

24 hours after it was posted on TikTok, the video blew up and got viewed over 10 million times. It has eqaully received more than 919k likes, and over 30k comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

The video has received a lot of comments. See a few of what TikTokers are saying below:

@Lagrimus Te’o said:

"You can’t get away from me mommyyyu."

@Mel Eich commented:

"Bahaha the little back grab too."

@Aphrodite Queen said:

"He chose violence. He is cute and funny."

@KjaneAventure said:

"That was cuteness overload."

@user7982272841225 reacted:

"Lol! He is a trouble maker for sure."

@paulinenjuki12@gmail.com said:

"This now is funny."

@user252429653368 said:

"The way the baby is walking."

@Charmaine Lulker said:

"How cute is this."

@Angorit said:

"That kid is innocent."

