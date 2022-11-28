A video of a church priest singing Kizz Daniel’s ‘Odoewu’ to church members' worship is trending on social media

In the stunning video shared by the singer himself, the priest sang with an infectious passion and fluency that left much talking

Many Nigerians wondered how a church priest could sing a hip-hop kind of song in a church, others gushed about the video

Mixed reactions have trailed a viral video of a church priest singing Kizz Daniel’s hit song ‘Odoewu’.

The unidentified church priest passionately sang the song fluently to the church audience while standing on the podium

Video captured priest singing Kizz Daniel hit song to church members / Source: Instagram Credit: @Kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Church members reacted along joyfully

A short video clip capturing the priest’s action was shared by the singer himself, Kizz Daniel on Instagram.

In the clip, joyous reactions of the church audience could be heard while the priest sang clearly from line to lines

Watch the video here:

Nigerians react

”This man can’t make heaven for what he just did”

@gabrieladah0 said:

“omo I wan which bishop be this. “

@tinukevibes react:

”kiss me pasto, I am your baby.”

@the_great_molar said:

”na this church I dey go next Sunday.“

@chi_judithfelix said:

”woke bishop.”

@vanessaokwy said:

”Bishop with the most doings.”

@adaezeeluke said:

”house hold lyrics.“

@yawberkoriginal said:

“huge inspiration ☺️.”

@destinyamaka said:

”your seat in heaven is secured o.”

@cynthiavanessa9 said:

”Father Bishop, your are doing well.”

@chi.di_mma react:

“See my bishop ❤️ ❤️.“

@onyi_confidence react:

“See my bishop ooooooo……Bishop Onah from Naija diocese.“

@kevwejoshua1 react:

”Bishop need to flex jare, make we no too carry religion for head so teyyyy we no go have little fun.“

