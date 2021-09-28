A video of an Oyinbo celestial church priest singing a popular Yoruba worship song is trending on social media

In the stunning video, the priest said to be based in Paris, France sang with an infectious passion and fluency that left many awestruck

Many Nigerians wondered how a Paris priest could give a fluent rendition of a Yoruba song, others gushed about the video

Mixed reactions have trailed a viral video of an Oyinbo priest singing a popular Yoruba worship song.

The unidentified celestial church priest reportedly based in Paris, France vibed and sang the song fluently.

He sang with so much passion and fluency Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @mufasatundednut

A short video capturing his rendition was shared on Instagram by Tunde Ednut.

The joyous priest could be heard while he sang encouraging the congregation to sing along.

He gave complete verses of the song without making any mistakes.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@mabelandrewuche said:

"The accent shout so perfect i think guyman na yoruba guy born outside."

@iamsexysteel wrote:

"The power of Amala,gbegiri and Ewedu….and the funniest thing be say him go still think say na English him dey take praise God ooo ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

@josh2funny stated:

@trendybeddings opined:

"He’s father is a mixed breed & same with his late mom so he can speaks Yoruba well with his siblings."

@venessa_rainseednutrient thought:

"My fellow white garment he choke .. e sweet die.. how far my people come and detox jare I got you."

Oyinbo man passionately sings Tiwa Savage's song Somebody's Son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Oyinbo man was captured in a video singing Tiwa Savage's hit song Somebody's Son.

In a clip shared by @world_vocals on TikTok, the young man who seemed to love the song was not deterred by some of its Yoruba lyrics and sang it perfectly.

The unnamed singer belted out the lyrics as he sang the track passionately.

The clip soon gained the attention of Nigerians after going viral and a number of them were in awe of the Oyinbo man.

