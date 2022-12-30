Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing has continued to show off her young lover with no signs of heeding any side talks concerning her relationship life

A picture recently shared by the actress on her social media timeline showed the two lovebirds entangled in each other’s warm embrace

Nkechi, high on her partner's elixir, went on to advise Nigerians in relationships to stay focused on the common goal

Controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has made her way into the headlines again, dragging her young lover along.

The award-winning actress shared a picture in a post via Instagram of herself cuddling up with her young man.

Nkechi Blessing and young lover Credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday

She went on to drop a hint about relationships by advising women to hold the one they have.

In her photo caption, she wrote:

“Nothing Dey street ooo,Hold the one wey you get ooo♀️♀️ My sugar daddy and I.”

See Nkechi blessing’s post below:

Nigerians react to Nkechi Blessing’s post:

tontolet:

"Stop to give this man food…Make we no do lipo for am ooo. Keep being happy my baby❤️"

dcfather01:

"Na Who Go Hold Me Like Dis I Dey Find But As I No Get Money ! Make I Hold On Till 2023".

realvanessa_boo:

"Abeg This guy too fresh.......My kind of guy."

everything_viem_:

"Normally, nkechi na fine lady."

iyaeruwa:

"@nkechi_blessing_sunday please is ur boyfriend single? Asking for my friend bola."

gbadegesin_oluwamidunsin_:

"But you ARE BEAUTIFUL OOOOO YOUR JOY SHOULD BE YOUR PRIORITY."

moke_ola:

"I don throw my own inside bottle , I no wan hear story "

kendra_of_lagos:

"Una don dey resemble each oda small small sef."

adire_by_her:

"I don tie my own with rope… I no wan hear any story."

Nkechi Blessing responds to criticism directed at her young lover

The popular actress appears to have fallen in love with her new man and has continued to share sweet moments with him.

Nkechi Blessing shared a video of her and her younger lover in bed. The man was playfully telling her to leave him alone.

The actress responded, telling him they cannot be separated. The video has stirred different reactions.

Source: Legit.ng