A young man, Ghanim Al Muftah has endeared the hearts of many online after delivering a powerful message at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

During the ceremony, the young man shared the stage at Al Bayt stadium with Holly wood actor Morgan Freeman

Fans, and spectators were wowed by the boy’s beautiful message and Quranic recitation at the ceremony

Despite his disability, a young boy has become a global sensation after delivering a powerful message and reciting Quran at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The boy named Ghanim Al Muftah wowed many fans and spectators as he shared the stage together with iconic Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman at the Al Bayt stadium pitch in Qatar.

Ghanim Al Muftah and Morgan Freeman at the World Cup opening ceremony

Source: AFP

Having become an iconic model to many youths, not much is yet known about Ghanim Al Muftah.

Legit.ng in this article presents ten facts you probably did not know about him

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. He was born in May 2002

Ghanim Al-Muftah was born in Doha to Eman Ahmad and Mohammed on May 5, 2002 . As of 2022, he is 20 years old.

2. He was naturally born with a disorder

The youth icon was born with Caudal Regression Syndrome, a rare disorder that restricts the development of his lower spine.

3. He lived his childhood with minimal chance of survival

After his birth, doctors gave him a very minimal chance of survival. His parents were told he would not live beyond fifteen years, but he outlived it. Now he is in 2022.

4. He was 2017 Qatar youngest entrepreneur

Being a YouTuber, social media influencer and founder of an ice cream business, Ghanim Al Muftah became Qatar's youngest entrepreneur in 2017. He is also a philanthropist.

5. He gets yearly medical care in Europe

Due to his condition, Ghanim Al Muftah travels to Europe every year to receive expert surgical care.

6. He hopes to become a Paralympian

He has a future goal to become a Paralympian. To this end, Ghanim passionately does swimming, scuba diving, football, hiking and skateboarding despite his disabilities.

Muftah plays football wearing shoes on his hands at school with his able friends.

7. He loves climbing mountains

He loves climb hills and mountains. He climbed the highest mountain peak in the Gulf region, Jebel Shams. He has a short goal of climbing Mount Everest.

8. He is followed by millions on social media

Ghanim Al Muftah has millions of followers on his social media account. On his Instagram handle, @g_almuftah, he has more than 3.2 Million followers.

He has over 800k subscribers Youtube Channel.

9. He is one of FIFA's ambassadors at the 2022 FIFA

Among other appointed ambassadors, Ghanim Al Muftah was appointed as FIFA's ambassador at the ongoing 2022 World cup, an appointment which actually to his involvement in the just concluded opening ceremony.

10. He is currently studying for his Bachelors degree

With the goal of becoming a diplomat and the Prime Minister of Qatar in future, he currently study Political Science at university.

Man's Lip Motions in His First TikTok Video Goes Viral, Becomes a Sensation

Legit.ng previously reported how a TikTok newbie turned into a sensation because of the funny motions he made with his lips in his first video. The short clip was posted on September 9, but it has become highly viewed on the platform.

The man's TikTok handle has only 3 videos, but the first one has drawn people to him.

In the clip, the man folded his lower and upper lips in a very funny way and then continued to lick his lips as if he had eaten pepper.

Source: Legit.ng