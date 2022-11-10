The story of a young man, Ahmed Ganiyu Aderemi, of how got higher education despite being a newspaper boy has gathered reactions

Ahmed's friend, Ibrahim Oso, encouraged him to seek after education when both young met in Abeokuta

Many years after their friendship started, the one time newspaper boy is now a graduate serving in Cross River state

A young Nigerian man, , has gone on Facebook to narrate how his friend, Ahmed Ganiyu Aderemi, was able to get a higher education through the selling of newspaper.

In a post on Tuesday, November 8, the said that he was a 400 level student in school when at an estate in Abeokuta when he met Ahmed.

Many people praised the young man's determination to succeed. Photo source: Ahmed Ganiyu Aderemi

They became friend as he was always reading newspapers at Ahmed stand as he could not buy a piece because he could not afford it.

As their friendship grew, Ahmed told Ibrahim as he is planning on furthering his education and the man encouraged him that he could with the newspaper business.

Many months after they lost connection, Ibrahim was happy that not only has his friend finished his Higher National Diploma (HND), he is now in Cross River for his NYSC programme.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Ahmed gave more details on about his friend's struggle:

"After getting admission for evening program at Mapoly then. He do first come to the gate to sell paper in the morning and went for class in the evening until he finished with ND and IT, also managed to work as supervisor at one printing press at NEPA Road."

According to Ibrahim, his friend later switched job when he realised most of his customers were reading news from the phones.

Below are some of the reactions to his post:

Prince Abdulrhazaq Bhode-Ola Bamimosu said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations!.. May Allah see you Tru ur service year."

Hon Oseni Ibrahim Abiodun said:

"There's always light at the end of the tunnel. Congratulations and best wishes to him."

Johnson Obed Akinbule said:

"Congratulations."

Adebola Nola said:

"Congratulation to you mr Ahmed."

Source: Legit.ng