A man who is new to TikTok has become an overnight sensation on the platform after posting his first video

In the short video lasting only a few seconds, the man folded his lips in a funny way that caught people's attention

Almost like magic, the video balloon on many platforms including Twitter as people wondered who the man is

A TikTok newbie has turned into a sensation because of funny the motions he made with his lips in his first video.

The short clip was posted on September 9, but it has become highly viewed on the platform.

His short video has gone massively viral on TikTok. Photo credit: TikTok/@user674321461001.

Source: UGC

The man's TikTok handle has only 3 videos, but the very first one is what has drawn people to him.

In the clip, the man folded his lower and upper lips in a very funny way and then continued to lick his lips as if he has eaten pepper.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

TikTok users say they cannot stop watching the video. It has gathered at least 1.5 million views and thousands of comments and shares.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

The man's TikTok handle is buzzing with thousands of comments. Funny users say they were expecting some parental advice from the man since he is elderly only for them to be hit with a commedy skit.

See some of the comments below:

@Sophie sophy said:

"It's only one video but it's trending internationally."

@akua mawuli commented:

"I'm on the floor. I thought he was going to advise us oooooo."

@San Davi commented:

"I think he’s seated comfortably thinking that the video remained in the gallery only."

@George Ofosuhene said:

"This is why I stopped coming on TikTok at night. How can I sleep now."

@user3390040882140 said:

"Eiiii I was watching him attentively ready for advise o."

@The Casno said:

"He was just testing the app."

Lady named Candida goes viral on TikTok because of skill dance

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a curvy lady called Queen Candida attracted attention on TikTok after she shared a powerful dance video.

In the video, the lady was seen dancing nicely with her cool shape which attracted many people.

Many of her fans started to compare her with another TikTok sensation called Kelley.

Source: Legit.ng