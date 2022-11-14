A young man was surprised when the taxi driver he took to a party got too drunk to take him back home

Despite people rocking the vehicle and calling out to the driver, he stayed sleeping with a cup in his hand

The video stirred massive reactions as some people said that he may be too tired, while others advised him against using the taxi home

A young man has shared a short video of the taxi he chartered to a party and how the driver got so drunk when he was ready to leave with him.

In the clip, the driver who was drunk slept off on the seat as people shook the vehicle so he could wake up.

Drunk driver slept like baby

Despite the car rocking from the push people were giving it, the driver stayed sleeping. The man shared another video to show that the driver was not dead but just too drunk to open the car.

Many people advised the young man to walk home and not think of going with the driver even if he wakes up.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 16,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ginash said:

"He must really be tired at his age he shld even be resting at that hour .May God use his work to bless him."

Dovado Evans said:

"Suh it guh when man a work hard from morning."

Skovviiees Ki’chin said:

"Thought he was a baby again, zero worries free rocking."

Ella Mendz said:

"Eeiii has his spirit traveled to a far away land? Lol what sort of sleep is this?"

S.n.o.w said:

"The man knock back the window."

Jacob Manyara said:

"Rockabye baby rockabye, you made his sleep better!!"

miaevelyn36 said:

"I guess the man is hearing them but he’s just choose to remain silent."

Girlfriend dumps taxi driver

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a tweet shared by @cassy_collins_ revealed how an Uber driver's heart was broken by the lady he has been dating for three years.

In the post made on Monday, November 7, she said that the man whose taxi she ordered for a trip was crying.

According to her, the driver found out that the same girlfriend he dropped off at a park on Tuesday, November 1, got married days after on Saturday, November 5. They had been dating for three years.

