A Nigerian man got tongues wagging after proudly showing off the nice haircut his girlfriend gave him

According to him, it is one of the perks he gets from dating a female barber and challenged netizens on what the freebies their partners give them

Some social media users said they would have charged the man for the service not minding that they were dating

A young man has caused a stir as he showcased the free haircut he got from his girlfriend who is a barber by profession.

He shared a lovely video on TikTok of her giving him a haircut at a salon and asked his potential viewers to mention what they get from their partners for free.

The excited young man explained that free haircuts are what he benefits from having a girlfriend who is a barber.

In the clip, the lady went about her husiness without uttering a word while being recorded. Mixed reactions have trailed his video.

Tessy said:

"Bro that’s a lie your bill will be times 2."

Tolani said:

"If this is Lagos then this lady gave me a hair cut and she sabi."

shooladamilola said:

"Lol, I be barber and my guy pay double money ni o."

user7635242586691 said:

"Na to date barber be dat o."

YHUTEE⭐ said:

"And grad her as*s why she working on you."

Oluwah_Sheyi said:

"Why I no go collect money when no be free I learn am."

