A young Nigerian man in Port Harcourt could not resist the beauty of the waitress at the restaurant he visited to eat

People said that instead of the secret recording he made of the lady's face, he could have just talked to her

Social media users who had visited the same restaurant said that they know the waitress in the video

A man, @just_1_roland, who went to a restaurant to have a meal got carried away by one of the waitresses' beauty and he just had to capture it on his phone.

While seating at a place in the eatery, the man zoomed in on the lady's face to show people how pretty she looked. He said he was in love with her already.

Some people told the man to tell her how he feels. Photo source: TikTok/@just_1_roland

Beautiful waitress gets man's attention

Many people in his comment section agreed with him that the lady is very pretty. Some social media users asked him to approach her and tell her his feelings.

While the secret recording was going on, the lady stood behind the counter, going about her duties.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has over 800 comments with more than 60,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

Man approaches beautiful female official

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral video showing the moment a young man stopped a female police officer in the US as he commented on how beautiful she is stirred massive reactions.

He got the lady's attention by saying, "excuse me m'am". When the officer turned, he went ahead to compare her beauty to a candy. At that moment, the police officer laughed at the compliment.

The man asked the officer, who just kept laughing if he could have her number. Seconds after, he jokingly asked the officer to move to the wall and put her hands behind her back as if he was arresting her.

