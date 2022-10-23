A lady and a man always saw each other at mutual friends' wedding until one day they exchanged phone numbers

They started dating immediately after and then she received a proposal which has ended in a beautiful marriage

The story has got many views after she shared it in an interesting TikTok video to narrate how they met

A Nigerian lady rushed to TikTok to share the sweet love story of how she met her husband.

The journey began in 2018 when they first saw each other at a wedding they both attended.

Nigerian lady married a man with who she kept attending weddings together. Photo credit: TikTok/@the_efamily1.

Source: UGC

Again, in 2020, they attended another wedding, this time of a mutual friend but they barely spoke to each after the event.

In February of 2021, they yet again met at another wedding, but this was were they exchanged phone numbers. She said they were introduced my her friend's husband.

He asked me to marry him

Months later, her man proposed to her and she wasted no time in saying yes to a forever with him. Things happened so quickly and they are now married.

She posted photos from their traditional and white weddings to the admiration of many people.

As of the time of writing this story, the video has received a lot likes and views on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng