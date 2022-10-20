A Nigerian lady has expressed her joy in a TikTok video after her man bought her a brand new generating set

In the short clip, Emezie Benita prayed God to bless her man as she took delivery of the package and showed it off

The heartwarming video shared by Emezie has been viewed many times by lovers of good things

The reaction of a Nigerian woman who just got blessed with a generator by her man has gone viral.

The woman, Emezie Benita shared her joy in an exciting TikTok video she posted to show off the new Elepaq generator.

Emezie prayed God to shower her man with blessings after he gifted her a brand Elepaq generator. Photo credit: TikTok/@emeziebenita.

In the video, Emezie prayed that God should bless her man for her as took delivery of light-giving machine.

It is not clear if the man is her husband, but the video has receives a lot of likes and views.

