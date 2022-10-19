A mum has shared a video to celebrate after her victory in the labour room as she has welcomed twin babies

According to the mum, many people were not aware that she was pregnant with twins until she gave birth

The video she shared has attracted positive reactions from TikTok users who thronged the comment section to congratulate her

Congratulations are in order for a beautiful young mum who just gave birth to twin babies.

As soon as she emerged from the labour room, she took to her TikTok page, no_otherlovelike_this, to share a video and to show off the babies.

The new mum said it will come as a surprise to many who didn't know she was pregnant with twins. Photo credit: TikTok/@no_otherlovelike_this.

Source: UGC

In the video, the woman disclosed that many people did not know she was going to have twins.

This means it will probably come as a surprise to some people who were thinking she will give birth to just one baby.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Her amazing testimony has attracted equally amazing comments on the platform as friends and followers took to the comment section to shower her with congratulatory messages.

@Nana Ama5747 said:

"Congratulations, I tap in your blessing."

Man welcomes baby after 8 years, gets new job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian man who has been looking for a child for 8 years recently got blessed.

The man whose name is Sampson Olabode said he and his wife spent so much money looking for a child. He said they spent all their savings trying to conceive, all to no avail.

Sampson said that those 8 years of waiting were filled with pain and anguish as many people who got married at the same time they did already had children.

But in 2022, God visited the family and gave them an amazing baby boy.

Not only that, some weeks after his wife gave birth, the man was also blessed with a brand new job after being jobless for months.

When he shared his testimony on Twitter, so many people said it was the baby who brought the job.

Sampson's testimony encouraged people who reacted by saying God intervenes at the appropriate time.

Source: Legit.ng