A man who lives abroad has publicly acknowledged the important role his wife played to help him in Canada

A video seen on TikTok shows the man praising the woman, speaking of how she became a cleaner to send him to school

The interesting clip has sparked reactions and drawn heavy applause from other TikTokers who bared their minds

A TikTok video has shown a man as he showered his wife with praises for sending him to school.

The short clip was shared on the platform by @diandersons and it shows the man saying his wife became a cleaner so as to help him get education.

The man has publicly praised the sacrifices made by his wife to help him in Canada. Photo credit: TikTok/@diandersons.

He praised all the good women who are helping their families and gave thumbs up to his wife.

On her part, his wife told the person who was interviewing her that to survive, one has to eat and to eat, one has to work.

Working to her also includes becoming a cleaner so as to make ends meet if push comes to shove.

The video has melted a lot of hearts on TikTok as it has sparked some positive reactions. Many have showered the couple with a lot of admiration and love.

Social media reactions

@MarvelousMargz said:

"I hope u never take this for granted?"

@faithlynfarquhars0 commented:

"Please don’t disrespect her that good woman."

@Neisha Daley said:

"Not for a man sorry but to further myself and help my kids and mom. Definitely not a man."

@user1458961448950 commented:

"I will do cleaning job to send myself to school not a man. My husband worked and schooled."

@IsanaPhee said:

"Good woman cherish her and you better treat her well."

Man sends his wife abroad, remains at home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a man sent his wife abroad while he remained at home.

When she arrived, the lady shared a video on TikTok to celebrate her safe trip.

She said she has always dreamt of travelling abroad and said she was glad she found a man who made her dream come true.

According to her, they do not have the money to move together which was why she was allowed to go first.

Some social media users congratulated her but admonished her to work very hard and bring her husband over.

