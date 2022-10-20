A lady has been hailed by women for her cunning action during a fun blindfold money game with her husband

The couple covered their eyes with nose masks as they attempted to fill their plates which cash scattered on a table

Seconds into the game, the lady took her blindfold off and quickly hid some cash in her cloth while putting some in the man's plate

A funny blindfold money game between a couple has elicited hilarious reactions on social media.

The game started with the couple putting their nose mask blindfolds on as each person tried to fill their plates with cash littered on a table using spoons.

She pulled a fast one on him. Photo Credit: TikTok/@y0ung.15

In the TikTok clip, the woman quickly removed her blindfold and stuffed her blouse with wads of cash.

The unsuspecting man didn't know what was happening and kept trying to scoop cash into his own plate.

His wife then cunningly put some cash into his own bowl and didn't do the same for hers which was empty. She then put back her blindfold and continued with the game.

After a while, they took off their blindfolds to see who won. The cunning woman watched as her hubby counted his winnings, unbeknownst of what had actually transpired.

The couple entertains their over 700k followers with funny videos of themselves, as can be seen on their TikTok page.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

chizzy Mercy said:

"Truth my gender we no dey carry lastsee has she's calm,,,u think say u dey wise."

danyenevictory said:

"She is calm as if nothing happened. greetings my gender."

LADY A said:

"You are the best my darling sister but next time you have to take time."

user5803716189500 said:

"She even do well pack some for him ......i love you my wonderful gender."

Pearl Culiar said:

"I have begged my husband countless times for us to play this money game and he keeps refusing . He trust me cos 5naira no go remain self."

Ruth mamakeIvan said:

"Don't jokee with money proud of you."

marygold said:

"I trust my gender we no dey carry last."

