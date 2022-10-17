A man in a polygamous marriage treated his two wives to a lovely surprise as he got them new whips

In a heartwarming video, the ladies were led to the location of the new cars with blindfolds amid cheers

As they finally saw their new rides, the women both appreciated the man with warm hugs while someone sprayed them money

A man has sparked reactions on social media following his surprise car gifts to his two wives.

A short clip shared by @bcrworldwide on Instagram captured the beautiful moment that was witnessed by a handful of well-wishers.

After the ladies blindfolds were removed, a man could be seen spraying them money as they finally saw their cars.

A saxophonist played his instrument as people cheered the stunned new car owners. The grateful ladies went to their lanky husband and hugged him in appreciation.

The black whips were parked side by side and appeared to be of the same car type. The ladies stood beside their cars excitedly.

Social media reactions

@janet_francisca_ said:

"Different spec for one man. Chubby and slim. Nice."

@sweetcreature305 said:

"The lady on green needs to watched madam is fully hapoy ooh."

@ericmoore_mpr said:

"The best marriage ever,.. one wife the give headache pass now self .. I swear."

@macaulayrume said:

"It’s all good untill when he reach to share property of the man.

"That time spiritual arrow go Dey fly."

@omaaperry said:

"I have always said it that polygamy is not a sin, if e no dey okay out like this then e no suppose happen. No be the one wey one go dey rant to lagos the other one dey enjoy for Ibadan."

@jenniferjennynancy said:

"Some men go marry 3 and she dy sell okpa in the market suffering the wife and kids."

@chidera6981 said:

"Nonsense so you people are encouraging one man two wives."

Man builds identical houses for his two wives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Kenyan man had built identical houses for his two wives.

In the pictures that he shared on social media, the bungalows which are just a few metres away from each other have a similar design, from the roofs to the windows, exterior walls and porches.

He said the project was slowly taking shape and would be soon completed, leaving netizens in awe with his boldness at a time when polygamy was still a matter of contention among a section of Kenyans.

