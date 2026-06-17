Leaders of the APC in Yagba Federal Constituency have defended the emergence of Leke Abejide as the party’s candidate for the 2027 House of Representatives election

The group said Abejide won a transparent primary election and rejected claims that his candidacy was imposed or linked to attempts to extend his tenure

They also dismissed zoning arguments and urged party members to respect the outcome of the democratic process

Lokoja, Kogi state - A coalition of leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yagba Federal Constituency has thrown its weight behind the emergence of Leke Abejide as the party’s candidate for the 2027 House of Representatives election, saying his victory reflected the choice of party members across the constituency.

The leaders, speaking under the banner of the Leke Abejide Support Group (LASG), said criticisms trailing the outcome of the APC primary election were driven by political disappointment rather than concerns about due process.

Leaders of the APC in Yagba Federal Constituency have defend the emergence of Leke Abejide as the party’s candidate for the 2027 House of Representatives election. Photo credit: @lekeabejide23

Source: Twitter

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 16, the group maintained that Abejide secured the party’s ticket through a transparent primary election and was not imposed on members.

According to the APC stakeholders, allegations that efforts were made to extend the lawmaker’s tenure without an election were unfounded, stressing that Abejide participated in the primary and won what they described as an overwhelming mandate.

‘Party members freely chose their candidate’ - APC group

The group argued that the outcome of the primary election reflected the preference of APC members across the 34 wards in Yagba Federal Constituency.

They said those challenging Abejide’s emergence had supported a rival aspirant during the contest but failed to secure sufficient support from party members.

The APC leaders warned against attempts to overturn the outcome through media campaigns and public pressure, describing such efforts as contrary to democratic principles.

“The party members have spoken. The people have spoken. Democracy has spoken, and its verdict deserves respect,” the group said.

Leaders dismiss zoning arguments

The stakeholders also rejected arguments that zoning or rotational arrangements should determine who emerges as the party’s candidate.

According to them, while political agreements may exist within parties, such arrangements cannot override the constitutional rights of qualified citizens to contest elections or voters’ rights to choose their preferred representatives.

They further argued that Nigeria’s Constitution does not impose term limits on legislators and does not prevent eligible candidates from seeking re-election.

“Democracy is not about excluding a candidate because of where he comes from. Democracy is about allowing the people to decide who is best suited to represent their interests,” the statement said.

Abejide’s record cited as basis for support

The APC leaders attributed Abejide’s popularity to what they described as his performance in office, pointing to scholarship schemes, youth and women empowerment programmes, community development projects and constituency interventions.

They also highlighted a recent community grant initiative under which more than 70 communities reportedly received ₦10 million each for projects selected by residents.

According to the group, voters in the constituency are increasingly focused on performance and service delivery rather than symbolic representation.

“The people are interested in results. They are interested in impact. They are interested in leaders who understand their needs and have demonstrated the capacity to meet them,” the statement added.

Group calls for party unity

The APC leaders urged party members and supporters to move beyond the primary contest and work together ahead of future elections.

They insisted that the democratic process had produced a clear winner and cautioned against actions capable of deepening divisions within the party.

The statement was signed by several APC leaders and elected officials from Yagba Federal Constituency, including Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, as well as local government chairmen and party stakeholders across the constituency.

Yagba APC leaders say Leke Abejide won a transparent primary election and reject claims that his candidacy was imposed. Photo credit: @lekeabejide23

Source: Twitter

Yahaya Bello backs Leke Abejide for 3rd term

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that former Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello publicly backed Leke Abejide for a third term in the House of Representatives, arguing that experienced lawmakers are better positioned to attract projects and influence national decisions.

Bello made the appeal on Sunday, April 19, in Abuja during the 50th birthday celebration of Abejide’s wife, Deaconess Esther Modupe Abejide, which also coincided with the couple’s 20th wedding anniversary.

Source: Legit.ng