A Nigerian lady has said she has spent a total of 4 years in 100 level at the University of Lagos, UNILAG

The lady identified as Zainab said she gained admission when she was 16, but she will soon clock 20

Zainab said ASUU strike contributed to her delay, but her story has stunned TikTokers who describe it unbelievable

Numerous TikTokers have been stunned by a Nigerian student who have spent 4 years in 100-level.

The lady known as Zainab made this known in a viral TikTok video. She is a student of Sociology at UNILAG.

Zainab said ASUU is partly to blame for her delay in school. Photo credit: TikTok/@zainnyyy_.

According to her, she gained admission at the age of 16, but she will soon clock 20 in 100-level.

Reasons for the delay

One of the reasons she gave for her delay is the incessant strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Zainab said in the in a comment under the video:

"It’s not just strike. When I got admission, first they didn’t allow us resume, second we had to wait another year for second batch to resume with us.

"When we resumed, lecturers didn’t come to teach because we were too much and now we are on strike lol."

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react to Zainba's video

Many people who commented on the video asked her to consider changing school. She responded by saying she does not have the fees for private schools.

@DaYa_dd said:

"This is so sad."

@Raphael said:

"Na village people hold you oo. 4 yrs? When?"

@I.k commented:

"Omo don’t know what to say at this point."

@Justbadmus said:

"Come to Caleb university. It’s affordable. I entered last year and I’m already in 300 level."

@abisola gbadamosi said:

"Have you considered changing schools?"

@shina_ayomi1 said:

"Why don't you change school?"

@Adliz_baby said:

"University of first choice."

