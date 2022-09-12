A pretty Oyinbo woman has got netizens talking after asking people to text her if they are interested in being her talking partner

The woman identified on TikTok as Momma Heat said she just needs someone who will be texting her and keeping her out of boredom

She however said it is not free and that she is ready to pay the person and also spoil the person with her wealth

Social media users are reacting to a TikTok post made by a pretty Oyinbo lady who says she is looking for someone who will be texting her.

The lady identified on TikTok as Momma Heat says she will spoil the person with her wealth.

People have offered to take her offer. Photo credit: TikTok/@mommheat and Willie B. Thomas/Getty Images.

I will pay through Paypal and others

According to Momma, people interested in accepting her offer should send her a text message so that they can start. She said she will pay through internet channels such as Paypal.

"I’m looking for someone to be texting me frequent everyday and keeping me out of boredom and I spoil you in return with my wealth and money. Text me if you’re interested to do that for me but I can only pay you through Cashapp, Zelle, Apple Pay and PayPal."

People say they will take her offer

A look through the comment section shows that many people have offered to take up the job she is offering.

24 hours after she shared the post, many people thronged her comment section showering her with praises and telling her how beautiful she is.

See the post below:

TikTok users react

@user503544391150 said:

"We can be doing that for each other....I am a single parent and feel lonely all the time. my ex took my kids from me but i am fighting to get them back."

@Rob woods commented:

"Hopefully, I'm literally struggling for a life partner.."

@estmarfor said:

"You are beautiful,am a black man, I'm interested in you."

@user6036578585018 commented:

"Baby you are so beautiful. I'm always crushing at you. You will live long and enjoy your life."

@user7165301042086 said:

"A pen pal. I like that. you don't have to include monetary incentive."

