The wedding photos of a young Nigerian man and a white lady has set tongues wagging on social media

Many people who have seen the photos have observed that the man is younger than his Oyinbo woman, but others rebuked them, saying it is nobody's concern

The nuptial bells between the lovers rang recently at the Ikoyi Registry where the two got wedded to spend the rest of their lives together

A Nigerian man has tied the nuptials with his Oyinbo sweetheart at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry, Lagos state.

The photos of the sweet union have emerged online, eliciting sharp reactions from Nigerians who are making observations in the love affair.

The man and his sweetheart tied the nuptials. Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija

It is not your concern

Comments on the wedding photos are saying that the Oyinbo lady is older than the young Nigerian man, but others say it shouldn't be people's business. One of the comments by @liveluvejess says:

"This one is not too old now… it could be love."

Watch the video below:

More social media users react as Nigerian marries Oyinbo sweetheart

@shes_spotless reacted:

"Make dem enjoy. Congratulations."

@mssandrabenede said:

"True love still exist….Every one in Nigeria just wanna Jakpa."

@heleneneoche said:

"Is d granny for me. Love swt o, wen u are with d right person, make nobody tell me say na money o."

@debbiechrischuku commented:

"She is so pretty. Awww."

@kezzy__ reacted:

"This woman might be in her late 30s."

@liveluvejess commented:

"This one is not too old now… it could be love."

